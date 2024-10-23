The road to the next challenger for WWE Speed Champion Andrade continues today.

WWE Speed on X returns with a new episode at 12/11c, with WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker looking to become a double champion, as he faces Cruz Del Toro in first round action in the ongoing WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament.

Ahead of today’s new show, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque hopped on social media to hype Breakker’s first in-ring appearance since capturing the WWE Intercontinental Championship back from “Main Event” Jey Uso on the October 21 episode of WWE Raw.

“The No. 1 Contender’s Tournament continues, and today it’s all about Bron Breakker and Cruz Del Toro,” Levesque wrote. “Find out who advances to the Quarterfinals TODAY on WWE Speed, 12pm ET / 9am PT exclusively on X.”