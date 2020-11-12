As noted, this week’s WWE NXT episode opened with a major upset as Leon Ruff captured the NXT North American Title from Johnny Gargano. You can click here for our original report on the title change, with photos and videos.

Ruff’s post-match celebration on the stage with Damien Priest featured a comedy moment where the title dropped down from Ruff’s waist due to his size. Triple H took to Twitter after the show to congratulate Ruff, and make fun of the moment.

He wrote, “That’s why we don’t call it a belt…CONGRATULATIONS to @LEONRUFF_! #AndNew #NXTNATitle #WWENXT”

Triple H also posted a post-show backstage photo with Ruff to Instagram, congratulating him again.

He wrote, “Congratulations to the NEW #NXTNATitle Champion!!! #ThePoint #WWENXT #WeAreNXT”

Stay tuned for more on the new NXT North American Champion and what WWE may have planned for him.

