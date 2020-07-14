Triple H Comments on the Growth of the WWE Women’s Divisions

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H took to Twitter today to mark the 5th anniversary of the Women’s Revolution in WWE.
WWE’s Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development praised the WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown women’s divisions, and said he’s excited to watch the next generation be inspired.
“Cannot overstate how proud I am to see the growth in the #WWERaw, #Smackdown, and #WWENXT Women’s divisions. It took legends, hall of famers, and women from every generation to get where it is today. Excited to watch you all inspire the next generation. #WomensEvolution,” he wrote.
As we’ve noted, WWE is celebrating five years of the Women’s Revolution this week. You can see Triple H’s full tweet below:
Cannot overstate how proud I am to see the growth in the #WWERaw, #Smackdown, and #WWENXT Women’s divisions. It took legends, hall of famers, and women from every generation to get where it is today. Excited to watch you all inspire the next generation. #WomensEvolution pic.twitter.com/YpGa99IRfg
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 14, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.
