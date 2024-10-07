Paul “Triple H” Levesque liked what he saw when UFC ran The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada.

At the special annual UFC Noche show at UFC 306, the WWE’s partner under TKO Group, UFC, ran The Sphere venue in Las Vegas, NV., spending over 20 million dollars in production and putting on one of the most critically-acclaimed shows in years.

The WWE Chief Content Officer liked what he saw.

During the WWE Bad Blood 2024 post-show press conference over the weekend, Levesque shared his thoughts.

“I look at our partners at TKO and I see what Dana [White] is doing,” Levesque said. “They’re just crushing it.”

Levesque added, “I see stuff at The Sphere and I look at that production and I’m like, ‘I want to do that.’ It’s a lot of fun. It’s amazing to watch them do what they do and the level they do it. Nothing like them in the world.”

Later at the UFC 307 post-show press conference the same evening, White was asked about Levesque’s comments and made it clear that with WWE and UFC both under the TKO Group umbrella, “We can help them with that.”