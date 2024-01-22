As noted, WWE announced details this morning about WWE 2K24, the newest video game from 2K Games. The cover stars for the annual release are Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Cody Rhodes. You can read the full press release here.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has since responded to the news on social media, where The Game showered Rhodes, Belair, and Ripley with praise and calls them being on the cover a well-deserved moment. He writes, “I’d say @CodyRhodes, @BiancaBelairWWE and @RheaRipley_WWE becoming @WWEgames cover stars is “well-deserved,” but that would be a massive understatement. Congratulations to three game-changing Superstars that have earned the right to be the faces of #WWE2K24.”

Triple H wasn’t the only one giving his reaction. WWE stars Bayley, Michin, and Zelina Vega also commented on the WWE 2K24 news. You can see their reactions below.

Wow incredibly deserving. I’m so proud of them, man. https://t.co/jRUFu2FIqN — ZV (@ZelinaVegaWWE) January 22, 2024

Soooo happy for them!! https://t.co/wY0nhjc5c8 — Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) January 22, 2024

WWE has also released a video of Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair learning that they would be the cover stars.