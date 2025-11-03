Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared as a guest on the ALL IN podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the WWE Chief Content Officer was asked if he feels pressure to make the product more physical because of the popularity of MMA, as well as the process of laying out WWE storyline arcs being more comparable to movies in the Marvel Universe.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On if he feels pressure to make the product more physical because of the popularity of MMA: “We tell stories. People within our business sometimes take this wrong, but we don’t write the shows based on ‘That’ll be a great match.’ We write it on the stories that we can create, the protagonist, the antagonist, how does that work with each other, telling stories that can resonate with people that maybe they’ve experienced in their real life, some type of fantastical version of that.”

On the process of laying out WWE storyline arcs being more comparable to movies in the Marvel Universe: “I would say we’re much more akin to, like, the Marvel Universe, where you’re planning out long term where the movies fit and how they go with all the characters than we are direct MMA. At the end of the day, direct MMA is — you’re booking matches and the interest is, ‘That guy’s really good. He’s really good. I’m not sure who’s going to win. Let’s put them together.’ When you get the right personalities involved, then it explodes.”

For now, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque will turn his attention to tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, which he teases will kick off a new landscape in WWE.

