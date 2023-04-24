We noted earlier how WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was rumored to appear on tonight’s RAW to make a significant announcement of some kind. In an update, WWE has since confirmed that Triple H will be on RAW with a “huge announcement,” but no other details were given. The confirmation can be seen in the Byron Saxton video below.

It was noted by PWInsider that there was talk that Triple H “may appear to help hype up the WWE Draft,” but that was before WWE confirmed the appearance. However, a new report from Fightful Select says Triple H may be appearing on RAW for a much bigger reason.

It was noted that the backstage buzz has been building for the announcement today and that one widely-speculated idea is that a new title belt is fully prepared and could be introduced as soon as tonight. It wasn’t confirmed if this will be a new design, or a completely new title.

On a related note, PWInsider confirmed that Brock Lesnar is not at RAW, which is expected as he was not advertised. There’s been talk of doing Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor on RAW.

There are also plans for a segment to build to Omos vs. Seth Rollins at WWE Backlash. You can click here for more RAW spoiler notes for tonight.

🚨 🚨 🚨 In addition to @sanbenito's return to the red brand, @ByronSaxton and @AliWWE deliver the news that @TripleH will be on #WWERaw with a HUGE announcement in front of a completely SOLD OUT Chicago crowd 👀 📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/NFONKv6SNn — WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2023

Below is the current announced card for tonight’s RAW from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois:

* Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest

* Backlash host Bad Bunny returns to address The Judgment Day

