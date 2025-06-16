– Expect Giulia to get a lot of spotlight in the weeks to come on the WWE main roster. According to one source, the former WWE NXT Women’s Champion is set for a push on SmackDown as she continues to go after Zelina Vega and the WWE Women’s United States Championship.

– When asked by fans on social media if he has any plans to follow other top WWE Superstars into the Hollywood world of acting, Finn Balor responded, “Zero interest.”

– An online pre-sale for individual tickets to each night of this August’s WWE SummerSlam event at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ will begin tomorrow morning at Ticketmaster.com. WWE SummerSlam 2025 is scheduled to take place on August 5 and August 6 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

– Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media ahead of tonight’s WWE Raw to thank Adam Jones of Tool for helping produce the themes for Penta and Rey Fenix. “Worth every penny. Thank you to Adam Jones of Tool for bringing your sound to these epic entrances,” he wrote. “You can check out Penta and Rey Fenix’s new tracks wherever you get your music.”