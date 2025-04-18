Paul “Triple H” Levesque continues to make the media rounds heading into the biggest two-night show of the year for WWE.

During an interview with The Daily Mail, the WWE Chief Content Officer spoke about a number of interesting topics, including WWE being up for the challenge of an international WrestleMania, as well as confirming WWE’s plans for NXT Europe.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On WWE being up for the challenge of an international WrestleMania: “To answer the WrestleMania question, that’s like the Super Bowl. So the process of that going other places, people don’t understand the logistics of what that takes. Just going to Las Vegas, I can’t tell you the logistical effort that takes. They’ll be in the market for weeks setting up the set, people on the ground running stuff. So when that becomes international, the logistics become even harder. That’s the challenge, but we’re up for the challenge.”

On confirming plans for NXT Europe: “It is. I’m still a big believe that the UK was going to work. The product was there, the interest level as there – the pandemic squashed it. For years we couldn’t move people, we couldn’t bring people in and it just shut it down. I still believe it’s there. I still believe in the expansion of what we’re doing. It’s about the opportunity for people. The opportunity in this industry, what we do, is few and far between outside of WWE where you’re kind of just trying to do it on your own.”

WrestleMania 41 takes place on April 19 and April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.