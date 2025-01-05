WWE Monday Night RAW has been airing on Mondays since 1993.

While speaking with Jimmy Traina on the “SI Media” podcast, Triple H revealed that there was some talk about taking WWE RAW off Monday with the move to Netflix. He said,

“One of the things working best in WWE with the team of Nick (Khan), Lee Fitting, and many others, we’re all looking at what is the best way to do it. Forget what we have and what’s on the table. Let’s look at it with fresh eyes and say, ‘If we were building this ground up, what would we do and how would we do it?’ Take all the things we know and factor in the whys and hows. Monday night was contemplated. Is that a move off of Monday? Is it stay on Monday? It’s also a 30-plus-year tradition. You have to factor that in. Plus, the business model and everything else. I’m a big believer that you can work around all of those things. We weighed all of it out, as we always do, with the partners and ourselves and we determined what was best and what was best was staying on Monday.

“You can move and understand the global nature of WWE and Netflix. Yes, Monday is NFL, but that is not a factor in a lot of the world. There were a lot of factors heavily weighed.”

Following Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, actress Vanessa Hudgens got into the ring with Cody Rhodes, The Usos (Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso), and Sami Zayn to do Jey Uso’s “Yeet!” chant.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Hudgens said getting in the ring was a “dream come true.”

Vanessa Hudgens says getting into the ring post-WWE SmackDown was a dream come true pic.twitter.com/N1fSY9z2P1 — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) January 5, 2025

During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, R-Truth recalled the moment he made John Cena break character by calling him his ‘childhood hero.’ He said,

“Oh, man, I broke him too with that one. That was good, man, and they’re still running with it. I love it, man. I’m not going to burst nobody’s bubble. I’m not a bubble buster. I love it. He is my childhood hero. I would be legs crossed watching him every Saturday morning. Everything, even wearing shorts. He said, ‘Truth you don’t have to ask me to wear shorts in the ring.’ I said, ‘Man, but I want to. I want to be you. I want to do everything you do, walk, talk. How do you hold your head to the side? I want to do everything. I want to be you.’ He said, ‘Run with it, man.’ Yeah, he’s one of the greatest.”

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Drew McIntyre surprised many fans when he hugged Cody Rhodes.

True to form, the Scottish Psychopath took to Twitter to troll the American Nightmare over his neck tattoo.

