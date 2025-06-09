“The Celtic Warrior” has been keeping busy.

Both inside and outside of the squared circle.

In addition to put on “banger after banger after banger” over 15 years into his legendary WWE career, Sheamus has been continuing to grow his official YouTube channel.

The WWE Raw Superstar recently reached the coveted YouTube milestone of one-million subscribers for his “Celtic Warrior Workouts’ channel.

Prior to tonight’s post-Money In The Bank 2025 episode of WWE Raw in Phoenix, Arizona, Sheamus posed for a photo with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, while showing off the YouTube plaque he received for the aforementioned milestone.

“Congratulations to Sheamus [and] his Celtic Warrior Workouts channel on reaching ONE MILLION subscribers on YouTube. #BraveChange.” Levesque wrote as the caption to the photo shared via his official X account.

Sheamus responded to the post writing, “Thanks to all who participated [and] watched [and] braved change over the years… who do you want next??”

Follow Sheamus’ “Celtic Warrior Workouts” channel by visiting, @CelticWarriorWorkouts. Featured below is the latest episode of the digital series, episode 155 featuring WWE NXT World Champion Oba Femi.