Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque is standing by a finish that sparked immediate backlash from fans during WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

John Cena’s final WWE match ended in a rare and shocking visual, as the 17-time world champion tapped out to Gunther’s rear naked choke. The reaction inside the building turned tense, and much of the crowd’s frustration was directed squarely at Triple H as he made his way out for the post-show interview.

“I’m actually mildly disappointed. I thought it would be so much louder,” he quipped.

AEW chants could be heard breaking out during the interview, underscoring just how unhappy portions of the audience were with the decision. “We want Vince” chants were also audible on the post-show broadcast.

Despite the hostile reaction, Triple H made it clear he had no regrets and defended the finish as the right call for the company and the industry.

“John has said the right thing his entire career, that is about leaving this place better than you found it. There’s no way for people to understand that in the moment,” he said. “But you do what is right for the business, you do what is right for this industry, John has done that his entire career, and I’m going to do that my entire career. I will do what I believe is right for this business, which it is what it is. I understand that’s tough for people to understand.”

Triple H later doubled down, emphasizing that Cena has always been committed to elevating others on his way out.

“If you want to talk behind the scenes, he will put over somebody on the way out,” he continued. “He will leave this better than he found it. He will go into the ring and make somebody on his way out. That’s what John has always done. I know people will criticize this and people will look at it and talk about this moment right here. I’ve got big shoulders, I’m good with it.”

The reaction may have been loud, but Triple H made it clear he’s comfortable wearing it.

Following Cena’s loss, the entire WWE roster filled the ring, including Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, who were met with more boos from the crowd. Cody Rhodes and CM Punk then presented Cena with their championship titles as a video package played, highlighting his legendary career.

In a symbolic closing moment, Cena left his sneakers and wristbands in the ring before walking up the ramp. From the stage, he saluted the fans one final time and exited, bringing his historic WWE career to a close.

