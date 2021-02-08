Former WWE superstar and current executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy Triple H spoke with The Wrap regarding the significance of WWE sending championship teams, most recently the Super Bowl LV winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a replica WWE Title, and how that has become synonymous with their celebration. Highlights are below.

How NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers famous pose revolves around the title belt:

You see Aaron Rodgers motion for the title belt,” Levesque said of the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s regular touchdown celebration. “It’s just become synonymous with ‘The World Champion.’

Talks former MLB sensation David Ortiz putting the belt over like a million bucks:

David Ortiz — Big Papi — was a huge fan. Still is. Here’s a guy with all this bling, he’s got the earnings and the giant chains and everything. It’s part of who he is. When they won the World Series, he was such a big fan and was so into them, we [sent him a] title. He wore it nonstop and just put it over like a million bucks.

How sending teams the belt took on a life of its own: