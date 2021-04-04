Triple H recently discussed the possibility of the Heritage Cup being defended on WWE NXT while speaking with Vicente Beltran of Vibe and Wrestling.

This tournament started last October in WWE UK with the matches being contested under British rules, which include every match being 2 out of 3 falls and each match consisting of six rounds, each of which lasted three minutes. A-Kid won the first Heritage Cup tournament.

“I think it is a possibility as the world opens up. There are still limitations with the pandemic and travel and everything else but luckily in this time frame we were able to plan ahead and we were able to get WALTER and Jordan Devlin here. Those are difficult things and difficulties within what we do and there’s a lot of stuff we would like to do that we just can’t get to, so I do think that that’s a possibility.

As you saw before the pandemic the Undisputed ERA at the time taking on Imperium in the UK. I think all those things are on the table and those are very exciting opportunities. WWE grows around the world and continues to localize, speaking outside the pandemic, in the markets and we will see more and more of these opportunities whether it’s competitors in India being able to come here or for us to send competitors there; whether it’s other markets like Mexico, Australia, Japan… whatever it is and for us to be able to have that interaction with each other and to be able to travel creates those matches around the world. That’s the intent it’s just a matter of how quickly we can get there given all the circumstances of today’s world.”