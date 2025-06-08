R-Truth made a stunning return to WWE at the Money in the Bank 2025 pay-per-view event, ambushing John Cena during the main event in a moment that left fans in disbelief.

His shocking interference proved crucial, allowing Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to secure a huge win over Cena and Logan Paul.

The twist came just days after Truth publicly announced on June 1st that he was no longer with WWE. In the aftermath, “We Want Truth” chants echoed throughout WWE shows, signaling the WWE Universe’s desire to see him back.

Speaking on the Money in the Bank post-show, Cody Rhodes reacted to Truth’s return, saying:

“The truth is, you guys wanted Truth. It’s always our job — everyone up here, everyone over there, Triple H, Nick Khan — it’s our job to give you what you want. So thank you guys for letting us know.”

During the post-WWE Money in the Bank 2025 media scrum, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque addressed the shocking return of Ron “R-Truth” Killings.

When USA Today’s Jordan Mendoza brought up the online buzz surrounding R-Truth’s recent departure from WWE, Triple H responded with a smirk, saying sarcastically, “I didn’t notice.” Mendoza followed up by asking whether Truth had actually been released and if fan reaction influenced WWE’s decision to bring him back.

Triple H offered a cryptic response, basically ducking the question. He said, “I love the question. Enjoying the show? All part of the show, man.”

While some may insist this was all a work, that is simply not the case. Multiple sources have confirmed that Ron Killings was having talks with several different promotions about appearances and independent bookings over the past few days. Some of those deals were close to being completed.

“The Smashing Machine” Mark Kerr was announced as the latest inductee into the 2025 UFC Hall of Fame class during the UFC 316 pay-per-view on Saturday night. It was announced that WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who stars as Kerr in the new “Smashing Machine” film, will be on-hand to personally induct the MMA legend into the UFC Hall of Fame at the induction ceremony scheduled for UFC International Fight Week in Las Vegas, NV.