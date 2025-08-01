The official Twitter account of the White House posted a video of Triple H doing his infamous water spit, complete with his theme song playing. You can check that out below:

While Alexa Bliss is currently teaming up with Charlotte Flair, she wants to run it back with her current partner.

In a recent interview for the WWE on Netflix Instagram account, Bliss was asked which opponent she’d most like to “run it back” with. She said,

“Well, she’s my tag partner right now, but I really liked having matches against Charlotte Flair.”

Bliss and Flair are set to challenge Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam 2025.

During a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Tommy Dreamer commented on Rhea Ripley & CM Punk opening up about their struggles with anxiety on WWE: Unreal.

On CM Punk and Rhea Ripley talking about their anxiety issues: “The one part I liked about Unreal was where you had both Rhea and Punk talking about anxiety, going out, but when my music hits, Rhea becomes Rhea. I don’t know her real name, but when that happens, it happens.”

On his own anxiety struggles: “I joke it to people, for me, even performing at small shows, big shows, I normally have to pee right before I go out, and then that’s where I say I still care. And the moment that happens, I’m like, great, I still care about walking out. Whether it’s like 400 people this past weekend and on a Sunday, but then at the end, when you see people’s faces, when people just want to shake your hand, that place pops for your music, or the place comes unglued because you’re a surprise.”

KENTA recently looked back on his time in WWE, where he performed under the ring name Hideo Itami.

During a recent appearance on the “Sports Graphic Number” podcast, the current Pro Wrestling NOAH star revealed that he wasn’t a fan of his Hideo Itami ring name during his WWE run.

On his biggest challenge in WWE: “All the moves I’d been doing were taken away. Stylistically, they didn’t really want me to go for hard hits. So I wondered what it was that they were looking for in me. It was supposed to be a challenge to see how much of what I’d built up in NOAH would work in WWE, but it ended up becoming about abandoning what I’d built and starting over with a new style from scratch.”

On being worried about injuring big names in WWE: “The fear of injuring an opponent was something I had never felt in Japan. If someone got injured, it was just accepted as part of the job. The injured party would continue to compete while recovering, and it was common practice to keep competing even with minor injuries. The fear of injuring an opponent was something I first felt there. When I was wrestling in NXT against a fairly popular wrestler, the head coach told me, ‘If you injure him, you’re fired,’ which made me angry, but injuring a popular wrestler is considered that serious of a crime there. But if you think too much about not injuring your opponent, you end up unable to do anything. I was stuck in a dead end.”

On competing against Naomichi Marufuji in NOAH while with WWE: “Since NOAH had given me such a warm send-off, I had decided that I wouldn’t go back until I had left behind something that I could be satisfied with. So at the time, I just thought, ‘If I stay like this, I’ll be too embarrassed to go back to Japan.’ However, I was genuinely happy to be asked, and with WWE’s permission, I was able to appear at Ryogoku as Hideo Itami. When I stepped back onto the NOAH ring after a long time, I could sense that the fans were unsure how to cheer for me. Should they call out ‘KENTA!’ or ‘Hideo!’? Looking back, that may have been one of the reasons I decided to return to being KENTA.

“I tried to like the name Hideo Itami, but I never really got used to it. During my time there, it never felt right. Having my name and moves changed made it difficult for me to fight my own way. But at the same time, Finn Bálor (formerly Prince Devitt) joined WWE and changed his name completely, and he’s doing well. So that can’t be the only reason. Those who succeed do, and those who don’t, don’t. I just didn’t work out in WWE.”

On his shoulder injury in WWE: “That shoulder injury really haunts me. I regret having the surgery in the U.S., and I clearly remember the match where I got injured. I made a move I shouldn’t have, and honestly, I can’t help but think that if that hadn’t happened, my wrestling career would have been quite different.”