WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared at a White House event today alongside Donald Trump.

Trump signed an executive order reinstating the Presidential Fitness Test in public schools and expanding the scope of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.

The event also featured pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, and NFL legend and WrestleMania 11 headliner Lawrence Taylor.

Lawrence Taylor appeared to have no idea why he was at the event, saying, “”I don’t know why. I don’t know what we’re supposed to be doing, but I’m here to serve, and I’m here to serve you.”

The right side of Trump’s body also appeared to “twitch” in front of Triple H as he was walking off the stage, which many mainstream media outlets have picked up.

Bert Kreischer recently revealed that Tom Segura was asked to apologize during a visit to WWE RAW for past remarks he made about professional wrestling.

Back in 2020, Segura sparked backlash after calling wrestling “fake” and suggesting it was for “idiots.”

During the May 26th episode of WWE RAW, where Segura and Kreischer appeared to promote their Netflix specials, Kreischer shared on his “Something’s Burning” podcast show that “someone” approached Segura and requested an apology for those earlier comments. He said,

“I got pulled aside and I won’t say his name. We know the guy who had a real problem. So, we’ve got to cut a promo with the War Raiders. Super simple. It’s the cool thing about WWE being associated with Netflix, we’re all this big family. So I went and did my promo, had a blast. We did our thing, had a blast. Tom was like, ‘I want to be a part of it.’ He has things coming out so he reaches out and they’re like, ‘Here, you’ve said some things about wrestling in the past.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, look, I’ve said horrible things.’”

He continued, “We go to cut our promo with the War Raiders. We do it the first time and they give me a chest slap hard as f**k. So I go, ‘Alright, we got it?’ What’s his name comes out and he’s like the big dude. Not Triple H, but his guy comes out and he’s like, ‘I’m not buying it.’ He’s like, ‘I need you to apologize, Tom.’ Tom is not an apology dude. He’s like, ‘Excuse me?’ He’s like, ‘Well, you know, you’ve said some really reckless things and not everyone’s buying this, you know, I’m just here to test it out. This is what we do, so I’m going to need a little more.’ My chest is on fire and I’m like, ‘Let’s cut to the chase here, what do you need him to say and I’ll get him to say that because I’m not getting f**king hit again.’ I literally was the negotiator of Tom’s apology to pro wrestling.”

During a recent appearance on the “What’s Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon” podcast, John Cena revealed the biggest lesson that he learned during his time in WWE. He said,

“The biggest over-reaching lesson is that it is an absolute fictitious dream job that I’m so lucky exists. It is something that I never knew how much I needed in my life and still, to this day, is something I can’t live without.”

He continued, “Also, it ends for everyone. No one is immortal. No moment is immortal. No one remembers you forever. None of it matters. The best thing you can do is, if you really love something and something is important to you, when you get a chance to do it, do the best you can and be as coachable as you can.”

During a recent interview with WFAN, Cody Rhodes expressed his desire to compete in WWE’s first blood and no ropes barbed wire matches. He said,

“For me, I’d be interested in a first blood match. The psychology in how you do it and wrestle is really fun. I loved first blood matches. They left a lot of ways you can do it and keep guys whole. First blood is one. Dog collar, I don’t ever see happening because of the neck.”

He continued, “Here is one that I’ve thought about. I don’t know what you’d name it because we have street fights. I don’t know what it would take, I don’t know what we would call it, I used to love when they would do the ropes in barbed wire. Dusty (Rhodes) and Tully (Blanchard). The danger. WWE has done the inferno match with the fire. The danger of getting close. It’s a competitor’s dream. That’s one I’ve thought about a lot. The barbed wire and putting it on the ropes.”

