The WWE future of Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson is reportedly up in the air.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that everything is “cold” on Steveson right now. While Gable’s brother Damon Kemp (Bobby Steveson) is doing great in WWE NXT with The Diamond Mine, WWE officials have wanted to debut Gable before now but they haven’t because reviews on his training progress have not been good.

WWE reportedly wanted to fast-track Gable to the main roster after he finished his last season with the University of Minnesota wrestling team back in March, but he hasn’t been around and hasn’t been talked about.

Furthermore, an update from Ringside News notes that Steveson is not being discussed among the WWE creative team, and this call came from the top of the company.

It was noted that this is not an instance of “no creative pitched” for Gable, but more of a situation where he’s not on a list of people to talk about, and something from “way up top” in the company. The “top” used to mean former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, but now Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H is calling the shots. Gable not being factored into any recent talks is interesting as Triple H was once very high up on Gable.

Gable recently revealed on Instagram how he was training in the ring with former WWE Superstar Ken Kennedy (aka Mr. Kennedy, Ken Anderson) at his wrestling school in Minnesota. As seen in the post below, Steveson captioned the photos with, “Been getting active.. That time will be here very soon! #raw”

Steveson is reportedly still training with Kennedy, but there’s no word yet on if the aforementioned negative reviews on his progress came from Kennedy’s school, or elsewhere. WWE set up a remote training facility for Steveson in Minnesota last year so he could wrestle while going to school.

After much speculation and a strong performance at the Tokyo Olympics last year, WWE signed Steveson to a heavily-promoted multi-year contract last year and put him on the RAW roster in the 2021 WWE Draft last October. Gable, a longtime wrestling fan and friend of Brock Lesnar, picked WWE over the UFC and the NFL. He ended up appearing at WrestleMania 38 Night Two back in April, and got physical with another Olympic wrestler from Minnesota – Chad Gable.

It was reported back in May how Steveson was considering a return to the University of Minnesota for his last year of collegiate wrestling eligibility, which was possible due to a NCAA rule related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Steveson has indicated that he is moving forward with pro wrestling training, and has also been working at other facilities, and learning some MMA.

