Triple H knows how to play the game. The current WWE Chief Content Officer explained how he appeals to all audiences during a recent interview with Full Press Wrestling.

The former 14-time world champion states that the trickiest part of navigating the wrestling juggernaut’s creative is making sure there is something that speaks to all ages, including 60 year olds, children, and everything in between.

The tricky part about what we do is you’ve got to have something for the 60 year old, you’ve gotta have something for the 40 year old, you’ve gotta have something for the 30 [year old], 20 [year old], and you gotta have something for the 10 and 6 year old. You’ve gotta have a little bit of something for everybody. The characters, the storylines. You never want to age yourself out, you don’t want to shoot yourself [in the foot by being] too kiddy because even the kids won’t like it then right, they don’t want somebody pandering to them. You’ve got to have something that crosses everything and it’s the trick of what we do, a little something for everyone.

This is in line with a report that surfaced yesterday, stating that Triple H monitors social media heavily during WWE shows and PLEs to navigate how the audience is reacting. You can read about that here.

