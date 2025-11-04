As noted, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque recently appeared on the All In podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling, WWE and politics.

In addition to the highlights from the discussion that we published earlier today here at WrestlingHeadlines.com, the WWE CCO and WWE Hall of Fame legend also spoke during the interview about his frequent visits to The White House, the personality of current United States President Donald Trump and his fit in the pro wrestling world, his approach to creating compelling villains and more.

Featured below are some additional highlights from the interview where Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his frequent visits to The White House: “Even when it comes to politics, it’s amazing to me when I walk through The White House, over the last few months I’ve been there quite a few times, how many people [there] are huge WWE fans.”

On the personality of current United States President Donald Trump and his fit in the pro wrestling world / WWE Universe: “Donald Trump was very good in our world because he was okay to be himself, he was okay to sort of get egg on his face and be embarrassed sometimes he was okay to put it all out there and just be him. He’s charismatic, he’s larger than life, he’s not afraid to say what’s in-front of him, right or wrong.”

On his approach to creating compelling villains: “As long as the bad guy, the heel, is justified somewhere in his mind that what he’s doing is right, that leads to the best heel.” He highlighted the importance of conviction, noting, “If 90% of the world disagrees with you, but you believe ‘no you’re all wrong, I see this and it is right’, you can run down that road.”

On how effective heels aren’t just stereotypical villains: “You’re not just trying to be the curl your moustache bad guy tying people to railroad tracks. It’s real. You feel it and it’s real and it’s why you want to get to that place, right or wrong, for most people.” Reflecting on wrestling’s relationship with society, he concluded, “The shades of grey, I don’t know that we necessarily lead society, WWE, I wouldn’t want to think that, but I think we reflect it.”

For now, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque will turn his attention to tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, which he teases will kick off a new landscape in WWE.