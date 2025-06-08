During the post-2025 WWE Money in the Bank 2025 media scrum, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H’ Levesque commented on WrestleMania 42 taking place in Las Vegas for the second year in a row, the return of the all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view event, WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, and more.

You can check out some highlights from the media scrum below:

On WrestleMania 42 returning to Las Vegas: “When you have a record-shattering, biggest WrestleMania of all time in Vegas, it’s great to be able to say we’re going back to the entertainment capital of the world. And we’re looking forward to breaking this year’s records there.”

On what went into the decision to pivot back to Las Vegas for WrestleMania: “Man, hard for me to say what the No. 1 decision, but I think just the event itself, and Vegas the entertainment capital, and to be able to go back in there, it’s built for stuff like what we do. And to be able to go back in there a second time, the things that we learned this time, and how we handled the week there and everything else, this one will be even better. So, it’s a great opportunity for us to go in there in a place that people love going to, people will love going to again, and we love New Orleans. And we love our partnership with them. We were able to grow that partnership with them through this process as well, so I think it’s a win for everybody.”

On WWE Evolution 2: “I wanted to do Evolution 2 since Evolution 1. Probably even before we did it, I was trying to figure out how to do Evolution 2. For a lot of different reasons, the timing wasn’t right. Now it is. I’m thrilled to be able to do it again. The truth is, as amazing as the women in our business were then, it’s grown exponentially. The biggest trick we’ll have is how do we build that card out and have that many women and fit as many people into that card. Everyone is going to want to be a part of it, and we want to make sure everybody gets to do something. That will be the trickiest part. What’s awesome for us is the demand for it. Across the fanbase, people have been asking for it, and the opportunity for us to give it to them now. We keep things quiet a lot. When talent first start to catch wind of, ‘We’re doing Evolution again?’ You see that gleam in their eye and their excitement about it, it’s awesome. Now, they’re just chomping at the bit to get there and figure out what that is and what it’s going to be. They’re looking to kill it and make a statement. A lot of these women watched the first one and for them, while they thought about being on Raw and SmackDown and dream about WrestleMania, I’m sure a lot of those women were like, ‘If they did another [Evolution], that would be incredible,’ and here we are. I can’t wait to build that platform and watch them crush it. It’s what they do every time.”

On the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event: “I think a lot of people are going to be very excited and very happy with what we present with AAA. I think as Konnan mentioned today, we’re not looking to turn it into something different, we’re not looking to change it. We’re looking for authentic lucha libre. We’re looking for what has been so sort of deeply ingrained in the culture in Mexico and around the world. We wanna continue that. We wanna grow it. We want to allow those talent, the incredible talent that are there to have an even bigger platform than they’ve ever had and use the power of WWE production and everything else and the strength of the brand to put behind it and let it become something… I think something that was envisioned when (AAA) first started to go outside of the box to create something different and something new. We wanna amplify that. I think it’s what WWE did in the very beginning and I think it’s to the core of what we do so we will amplify that and you know, talking to the talent today and seeing their excitement, this is gonna be a fun adventure for all of them and for everybody and the people that will win the most are fans. I thought the talent there were incredible today. I love walking into a building like that with talent that are seeing sort of (the) shift of what they’re going to be able to do in front of the world and just seeing this opportunity, they were all so excited and so fired up and just looking to sort of just put their stamp on the rest of the world and I think it was just the beginning. We’re just dipping our toe in the water right now of where this will go and it’s gonna be awesome. Also, I never knew iguanas were so much fun. So I think that will be an amazing, amazing — I think kids are gonna want iguanas everywhere.”

On Cardi B hosting SummerSlam: “I don’t know if anybody can control Cardi B. If she wants to, it’s going to be hard to talk her out of it. What can we expect? Who the hell knows. The one thing I know about Cardi is, whatever she’s going to do is what she’s going to do, and you’re sort of hanging on to the tiger’s tail a little bit. She’s a lot of fun to work with, has been so far with this. She’s excited to do it. As everybody knows, she’s a big fan and has talked a lot about the business over the years and comments on it a lot. When you work with people like that, it’s exciting. We’ll see where that goes. We’re thrilled to be working with her. With people like Cardi, you never know.”