Triple H gets asked about Brock Lesnar.

The Beast last wrestled for WWE at the 2023 edition of SummerSlam, where he was defeated by Cody Rhodes. Lesnar was slated to come back at the 2024 Royal Rumble but new information from the Janel Grant Lawsuit against Vince McMahon potentially named Lesnar as someone Grant was passed on to, and all creative plans surrounding him were removed. He has been absent from WWE ever since, and was even taken out of the 2K24 video game.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Triple H was asked about Lesnar potentially coming back. This is what he had to say.

You’d have to ask Brock Lesnar that. Brock kind of does his own thing. He’s up in Canada, I’m sure, watching his kids play hockey and enjoying life. If and when he decides he would like to do something, we’d be open to the conversation. We’ll see.

Rumors were that Lesnar was set to clash with GUNTHER at WrestleMania 40, but that was never confirmed. GUNTHER did mention in several interviews that a matchup with Lesnar was on his bucket list.

