Ahead of this evening’s WWE Raw XXX Chief Content Officer Triple H took to Twitter to hype the show and assured fans that the legends of the past will clash with the stars of the present. The Game’s full tweet reads, “Tonight at 8/7c on @USA_Network, past collides with present and future as we celebrate 30 years of #WWERaw….Are you ready? #RAWXXX.”

Tonight at 8/7c on @USA_Network, past collides with present and future as we celebrate 30 years of #WWERaw. …Are you ready? #RAWXXX pic.twitter.com/QLJO8ngAai — Triple H (@TripleH) January 23, 2023

Also active on Twitter today was Paul Heyman, who promises that Sami Zayn’s fate will be determined at Raw XXX during the Tribal Court trial featuring the Honorary Uce. The Advocate to the Tribal Chief writes, “I tried to warn him! Sami’s fate will be determined LIVE from Philadelphia tonight! TRIBAL COURT: THE TRIAL OF SAMI ZAYN Tonight – LIVE – The 30th Anniversary of @WWE Monday Night #RAW!”