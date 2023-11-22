Triple H discussed how wrestlers handle being told that they are not up to par during an interview with Greg & The Morning Buzz.

Triple H used LA Knight as an example of constantly grinding throughout his wrestling career.

“There are points in time in every career when you’re told, ‘You’re great, you’re going to do this, you’re going to do that,’ and that comes along and you get very excited about it, and then there are moments where things don’t happen the way you want them to and people are, ‘Ah, you’re never going to go beyond this, you’re always going to be stuck here.’ There are always going to be positives and negatives. I would say, if you’re not going to buy into the positives, you can’t buy into the negatives.

You just have to do your thing and grind. I don’t care who you are, how long it takes, if you grind…I look at LA Knight right now. He’s been in this business for a long time. I knew him in the very beginning. He was in NXT early in the system. A lot, he’ll admit this, a lot to his own doing, he caused himself to not be in it, but he kept grinding, kept grinding, kept grinding, and here is sort of running towards the end of his career and all of a sudden, he’s making it and becoming a big deal. Hopefully, he can capitalize on that, and we can, but you never know, and you keep those doors open and you see what’s going to resonate. Nobody has perfect vision around the corner. You just keep grinding and doing what you do and hopefully success comes.”

