Paul “Triple H” Levesque had some advice for Dragon Lee following his recent WWE Intercontinental Championship match against Chad Gable.

WWE released a new behind-the-scenes vlog covering the company’s recent trip to Mexico, including the September 14 episode of WWE Raw from Mexico City.

The show was headlined by Reigns defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Penta, and also featured the Lee-Gable co main event.

Backstage afterward, Levesque praised Dragon Lee’s performance before encouraging him to keep spots like the table bump to a minimum.

“Dude, [that was] badass,” Levesque said. “Hey, do me a favor though. That table bump? Keep that [expletive] special. That’s a now and then one.”

Levesque then made it clear that he wants Lee around for the long haul.

“I need you here long term, not short term.”

Later in the vlog, Levesque again approached him backstage and told him, “Dude, that was [expletive] incredible.”