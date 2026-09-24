Paul “Triple H” Levesque had some advice for Penta following his recent World Heavyweight Championship match against Roman Reigns.

WWE released a new behind-the-scenes vlog covering the company’s recent trip to Mexico, including the September 14 episode of WWE Raw from Mexico City.

The show was headlined by Reigns defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Penta. During the match, Penta took a hard table bump when Reigns power-bombed him through the announce desk.

Backstage afterward, Levesque praised Penta’s performance before encouraging him to keep spots like the table bump to a minimum.

“Dude, [that was] badass,” Levesque told Penta. “Hey, do me a favor though. That table bump? Keep that [expletive] special. That’s a now and then one.”

Levesque then made it clear that he wants Penta around for the long haul.

“I need you here long term, not short term.”

Later in the vlog, Levesque again approached Penta backstage and told him, “Dude, that was [expletive] incredible.”

Reigns ultimately defeated Penta to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. Penta has remained prominently featured since the loss, winning a Money in the Bank qualifying match on the September 21 episode of Raw to earn a spot in the men’s Ladder Match on October 10 in New Orleans.