An update on MVP and Bobby Lashley.

The two stars are believed to be departing WWE after a lengthy run at the top of the card, with AEW expected to be their landing spot. Triple H was asked about the status of MVP and Lashley while he spoke with local media in London. This is what he said:

No. Just like any sport, any business, we sign talent, talent contract runs out, we release talent. It’s just part of the process, so it’s an ongoing thing.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Lashley was offered a contract by WWE but he turned it down, and that the company expected him to leave regardless. However, a different source tells the Observer that neither man were offered new deals. Either way, Lashley and MVP have been noticeably absent from WWE programming, and may not return.

