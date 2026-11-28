WWE held an emotional backstage meeting ahead of tonight’s Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event in Houston, Texas.

According to one source, Paul “Triple H” Levesque addressed WWE talent and staff on Saturday afternoon regarding the tragic passing of Bronson Reed at age 38.

During the meeting, Levesque asked those in attendance to keep Reed’s family in their thoughts and prayers, while also urging everyone to refrain from engaging with irresponsible online speculation out of respect for the family.

Levesque stressed that Reed received the best possible medical care throughout his hospitalization in Saudi Arabia, during his journey home and following his return to the United States.

WWE is also making counseling and grief support services available to talent and employees through an outside organization specializing in such matters.

Levesque was reportedly extremely emotional throughout the meeting, at times visibly overcome with emotion. He assured those assembled that both he and the company would be there for anyone in need of support, adding that his door would remain open for anyone who wished to speak with him privately, both today and moving forward.

In closing the meeting, Levesque noted that WWE was expecting approximately 40,000 fans at Survivor Series tonight. Referencing the company’s longtime philosophy of putting smiles on people’s faces, he spoke about doing their best to entertain the families and fans in attendance, even on a day when those within the company are struggling to smile themselves.

One person in attendance described the meeting as somber and emotional, while another praised Levesque for the grace and poise with which he handled the situation, noting that everyone is understandably heartbroken.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live WWE Survivor Series 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: PWInsider)