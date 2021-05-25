Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature a women’s tag team match with two teams who are looking to move closer to a title shot from NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. The match will see former champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart face the inaugural champions, Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez.

Triple H took to Twitter this afternoon and commented on the match.

“Two teams comprised of four athletes looking to represent their division and their brand to the ENTIRE world!!! @ShotziWWE and @WWEEmberMoon take on @DakotaKai_WWE and @RaquelWWE TONIGHT on @USA_Network at 8pm ET! #WWENXT,” he wrote in the tweet seen below.

Two teams comprised of four athletes looking to represent their division and their brand to the ENTIRE world!!!@ShotziWWE and @WWEEmberMoon take on @DakotaKai_WWE and @RaquelWWE TONIGHT on @USA_Network at 8pm ET! #WWENXT https://t.co/iMqxSBp2G7 — Triple H (@TripleH) May 25, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.