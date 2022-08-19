Tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Montreal will be the 1200th episode.

WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H took to Twitter today to hype tonight’s 1200th episode, and to thank the fans for tuning in each week.

“From the first #Smackdown April 29, 1999 in New Haven, CT to the 1200th tonight in Montreal, Canada… A huge milestone for the brand, the Superstars who’ve pushed it forward and a THANK YOU to the @WWE Universe who watched every week! Ep. 1200 is live TONIGHT on @WWEonFOX!,” he wrote.

The current line-up for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada looks like this:

* The Viking Raiders host a Viking funeral for The New Day

* Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark vs. Natalya and Sonya Deville in a first round match in the tournament for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. The winners will advance to the next week’s SmackDown to face Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez

* Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns face off for Clash at The Castle

