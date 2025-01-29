– WWE re-tweeted footage of the St. Bonaventure Bonnies celebrating with their custom replica WWE Championship in the locker room after their over the Dayton Flyers on Tuesday. The St. Bonaventure Bonnies men’s basketball team is the college basketball team that represents St. Bonaventure University, located near the city of Olean, New York. The school’s team currently competes in the Atlantic 10 Conference and plays its home games at the Reilly Center.

The @WWE title belt goes to … the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/qjyF07S6Iu — Bonnies Men's Basketball (@BonniesMBB) January 29, 2025

– Triple H commented on today’s showdown in the ongoing WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament, which features Chris Sabin going one-on-one against Chad Gable in the match that will determine who will challenge reigning title-holder Dragon Lee next. “Just one victory stands between these Superstars and the opportunity to challenge WWE Speed Champion Dragon Lee,” wrote the WWE CCO on Wednesday. “It’s Chris Sabin vs. Chad Gable TODAY on WWE Speed, 12pm ET / 9am PT exclusively on X.”

Just one victory stands between these Superstars and the opportunity to challenge WWE Speed Champion @dragonlee95… It's @SuperChrisSabin vs. @WWEGable TODAY on #WWESpeed, 12pm ET / 9am PT exclusively on @X. pic.twitter.com/zTfHcOgNDw — Triple H (@TripleH) January 29, 2025

– WWE posted the following about the success of Topps WWE Chrome and the second break of exclusive access in the Fanatics Live Royal Rumble Superstore.