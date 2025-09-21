— During the post-WWE Wrestlepalooza show, Triple H commented on the announcement that Stephanie McMahon would be inducted into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame and whether she had any idea beforehand, Pat McAfee’s return to commentary, Tyrese Haliburton’s appearance, and more.

You can check out some highlights from the post-show below:

On Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Hall of Fame announcement: “Yeah, has anybody got a good lawyer? I’m in trouble. Steph is not happy with me. She had no idea, and I think she thought ‘Taker was coming out there — it’s her birthday in four days — I think she thought Taker was coming out there to embarrass her and sing happy birthday to her, and she had no clue right up until he said, ‘Induct.’ But, the truth is, she is one of the most iconic performers in an era, the Attitude Era and moving forward from there, she was a powerful character for a lot of young women around the world; of a young, powerful executive and an incredible performer. So, to me, not just because she’s my wife, if I put all that aside, she’s just such an incredible performer and part of our business. That’s just the in-ring and stuff and then what she’s done behind the scenes, for all of it, just so well deserved. I can’t say it enough.”

On Pat McAfee’s return to WWE commentary: “I also wanna mention Pat McAfee. The only thing that I can really say about Pat is he is family here in WWE. He is every bit of family for us. Love Pat to death and you know, any time he can come and do something with us, it is off the chart good. Luckily, we didn’t have a pool here today and he could climb to the top of the diving board and take all his clothes off and jump in, but it was epic nonetheless. So thank you to Pat McAfee…”

On Tyrese Haliburton WWE Wrestlepalooza appearance: “He is incredible. When he said he was going to come here and take part in this, they just kept adding more and more stuff, asking him to do more and more stuff to the point where I was like, ‘The guy doesn’t work here. Can we cut him some slack?’ Such a wonderful human being. I cannot say enough good stuff about him.”

— For the first time since 2015, AJ Lee stepped back into the ring, teaming with her husband CM Punk to face WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Lee sealed the victory for her team by forcing Lynch to submit. After the match, Lee and Punk appeared on the Wrestlepalooza post-show, where Lee reflected on what it felt like to compete again after nearly a decade away. She said,

“The match? It felt amazing. It was really surreal. It’s been a minute. Everything hurts way more than I remember. But that was a lot of fun.”

She continued, “I mean, everyone was so welcoming and so kind and so complementary in a way that made me feel like, oh! I did something and that it meant something to these wonderfully talented women. To be any tiny piece of their journey is so humbling. I’m so proud of them, like a mama, and they’re wonderful and I’m happy to be in their presence in the locker room but, the evolution of the women has been the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. They deserved it 10 years ago, they deserve it now, they deserve even more in the next 10 years.”

