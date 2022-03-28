Triple H suffered a cardiac event last September, but it wasn’t until this past Friday that he explained exactly what happened.
He was struggling with viral pneumonia and at risk for heart failure. He ruled out ever wrestling again because he has a defibrillator in his heart now.
Triple H issued the following statement to fans:
“‘There will come a time when you believe everything is finished; that will be the beginning.’ – Louis L’Amour
I am truly humbled by the texts, calls, posts, and all the kind words. I’m grateful to each and every one of you. I wish I could respond to each of you, but I type so slow I’d never leave the house again. Please know how much they all mean to me. Stay healthy, be grateful for all you have and seize the day… | know I am!”
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 27, 2022