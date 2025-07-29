Becky Lynch made her long-awaited return to WWE at SummerSlam 2021, just months after giving birth to her daughter.

In a shocking moment, Becky defeated then-SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in a matter of seconds to capture the title.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated in a recent interview, Becky looked back on that SummerSlam match and shared her thoughts on the fan response to Bianca’s win over her at WrestleMania 38. She said,

“I remember the eruption when Bianca won and she won in such a cool way. Not the slickest victory of all -time, but maybe like one of the slickest victories, you know, she back flipped out of the Rock Bottom [Manhandle Slam] into the K-O-D. That was pretty special too. It was the exact outcome you wanted. You wanted to root for Bianca, you wanted to hate me, you wanted to feel like she was robbed and had something to come back from. And she did. And we had a wonderful story for a full year. I think if you’re still looking back at (SummerSlam 2021) as unfavorable, you kind of missed the story of it, you know?”

Bianca Belair recently shared her appreciation for the constant support of her husband, Montez Ford.

Speaking with BET, Belair praised Ford’s encouragement and unwavering presence throughout WrestleMania 41 — even though he wasn’t part of the event’s card. She said,

“Because we’re husband and wife and also wrestlers, we have to navigate when’s the time to be a worker, when’s the time to be a spouse. It’s fun, but it’s challenging. For WrestleMania, I had a match and he didn’t. He could have sulked and pouted and had a bad mood about it, because as a worker, you’re going to be disappointed. But he put that aside that day. He was a spouse, and he was supportive. That’s how we have to navigate this all the time. We get to go through the lows together, but it’s a blessing for what we do and how we’re able to do it together.”

Belair has been sidelined since WrestleMania 41 due to a finger injury sustained during her match against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.

Rhea Ripley was a central figure in the premiere episode of WWE: Unreal, where she opened up about feeling overwhelmed on the day of RAW’s debut on Netflix. The episode focused on the launch of the show’s new era, featuring Ripley’s high-stakes match against Liv Morgan.

Backstage footage captured Ripley discussing the intense stress she experienced that day. Meanwhile, Triple H praised Ripley’s star presence and highlighted the powerful bond she shares with the WWE audience.

You can check out some highlights from the episode below:

Ripley on her mindset the day of the show: “The day came, and it was just stressful. (laughs) Just plan and simple stressful. I.. I just didn’t have any… brain cells working that day. It felt like this was the biggest show of the year. Also, it was Liv and my big blow-off match as well. I had all these things going through my mind. I don’t know if I prepared, I definitely didn’t sleep. I don’t know if I’m dehydrated. I know that I’m not ready for this. I was almost in tears. Just couldn’t, switch on at all. I didn’t even know what makeup I wanted. I had gear made because it was such a big deal. I didn’t even end up wearing it. I just wore something else because I was, like ‘I… I can’t think. I can’t put that on. I don’t think it looks good one me.’ We just had Christmas, too, so I ate a little bit much.’ I’m like, (laughing) ‘I don’t wanna wear that’, you know? So girl problems, I know.”

Ripley on how Damian Priest helps her: “I like to go to Priest, I like to just go with whatever I am going to be doing out there. So it was just him telling me ‘less is more’ which is a massive thing in this business, like less is really more. But then it’s so weird, because I went from having an emotional breakdown and a massive panic attack to hearing my music, walking out there, and being completely fine and then just wanting to completely blow that match out of the water.”

Triple H on Ripley’s star power: “When that music hits, it’s a moment in the crowd… and it’s undeniable. She has it, she can be the biggest star in this business for a long time to come.”

Triple H on the crowd connection to Ripley: “The reaction for her is incredible. It’s hard not to look at her as the most captivating woman on our roster.”

Triple H speaking to Ripley after her match with Morgan: “You’re not one of the most over women here, you’re one of the most over people here. It’s really great. Your aura is off the charts.”

(h/t – Fightful)