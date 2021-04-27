Top WWE executive and former 14-time world champion Triple H recently spoke with Peter Rosenberg on his Cheap Heat program about a variety of different topics, including his ideas for a physical WWE Hall of Fame and how talented the current NXT roster is, specifically the competitive women’s division. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

The diverse talents on the NXT roster, specifically the competitive women’s division:

“That’s a great example of success and people’s journey and what we do. Rhea Ripley, coming over very new and very young in the business and having the success she’s had across NXT UK, across NXT, and now where she is. It’s phenomenal. Bianca Belair – Matt Bloom and I were talking about this the other day about how we remember each of their first days in NXT – Raquel, Rhea, and Bianca. And Bianca had never even been in the ring before. To see that to where she is now, she’s just getting started. I also think that’s part of the magic of NXT. Yes, things get to a certain place and people stay and people go. But the strength of that is seen still now if you look at the women’s division. It’s incredibly strong. Io Shirai, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Mercedes Martinez, and you then look at Toni Storm, Sarray is coming in the door. It’s deep, and it’s only getting deeper.”

His ideas for a physical WWE Hall of Fame:

“For me to say it’s on the way makes it sound like we’re already building it. It is definitely something we’ve contemplated. It has to be done right. It’s funny, people go, ‘That would be fascinating to go to to see somebody’s old trunks.’ Hall of Fames like that, physical Hall of Fames and museums like that, tend to be money pits and not do well because over time, people lose interest. You need to make it something more, and I think if it was interactive with technology the way that it is now and those objects are there and things that people can see and be wowed by. But also, there are reasons to keep going back. I’m of the opinion that that needs to be more than a thing you go to one time and go, ‘That was neat. I saw some boots.’ But more of a you’ve got to go see this. There’s a virtual this. There’s a 3D that. There’s a technology that takes you to another level like Disney where you go see these incredible things but also have these mind-blowing experiences around WWE, and you can spend the day there. You can go there and meet some legends and see people doing Q and A’s and maybe it’s part of our developmental where there’s matches happening. There’s a lot of thought being put into it and a lot of being put around it. If you were to say, and it’s not, clearly, my final decision always, but if you were to say, is that something that I am bullish about doing in the future? Absolutely.”

