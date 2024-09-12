WWE is kicking off their new deal with SmackDown on USA Network with a bang this Friday night.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque released a video on X on Thursday announcing that Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a Steel Cage match for the Undisputed WWE Championship will kick off the broadcast at 8/7c on September 13.

“Tomorrow night, LIVE from Seattle, Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a Steel Cage for the Undisputed WWE Championship will kick off SmackDown’s monumental return to USA Network at 8/7c,” Levesque wrote.

He included a tease for some other big happenings on the show.

“As for the rest of the show… you’ll just have to wait and see,” he said.

