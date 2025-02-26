– WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media on Wednesday to announce “New Way Out” by Poppy as the official theme song for this Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event.

“One massive stop left on the road to WrestleMania, and it’s the most brutal of them all,” Levesque wrote via X as the caption to a video where he makes the announcement. “‘New Way Out’ by Poppy is the official theme song of WWE Elimination Chamber.”

– Fanatics Events released an announcement on Wednesday confirming “The Mega Star” LA Knight for WWE World during WrestleMania 41 Week in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday, April 21.

“Let us talk to ya,” the announcement on X began. “LA Knight is headed to WWE World on Monday, April 21. Stay tuned for more Superstar schedule announcements, plus an opportunity to purchase photos and autographs in the coming weeks. Tickets for WWE World are on sale now at http://fanaticsevents.com/wwe.”

– Chelsea Green and Damian Priest posted announcements for meet-and-greets they have scheduled in Canada this weekend as part of WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 weekend in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

“Come meet your fave champion at Elimination Chamber,” the WWE Women’s United States Champion wrote via X today. Priest wrote, “Come meet me at Elimination Chamber!” on his page.

