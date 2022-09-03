Bad Bunny might be returning to WWE as Triple H stated at the WWE Clash at the Castle press conference that he’ll soon be talking to Bunny about a potential return.

Bunny was part of WrestleMania 37 when he teamed with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz & John Morrison. Bunny was also in action at the 2022 Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant in the men’s Royal Rumble match.

“Little bit of a spoiler, he and I are going to have a conversation very very soon. It’s already scheduled, we’re going to go and see what’s available. Biggest music star in the world. Let’s go.

“We do things with people like Bad Bunny or Pat McAfee or Logan Paul. The excitement level that brings to fans outside of what we do, but I love working with people like that when they have the same passion that our superstars have. One thing about Bad Bunny, when we were going to work with Bad Bunny and he was going to face The Miz and they were doing all their business for that, at that period of time, I was at the Performance Center almost weekly. Every single time I would go there, I would walk in and they would say, ‘Bunny is in the other room training if you want to say hi.’ He was in there and I would go in there and he would be pouring with sweat, beat up, he was grinding. When we talked to him about that event, he went and got himself a house in Orlando, lived there, came to the Performance Center every single day. He deserves every bit of respect as everybody else. That’s what I said to him the first time, ‘You earned my respect, I don’t give it easy,'” recalled Triple H, who also praised Logan Paul and Pat McAfee for their commitment to training and wrestling.