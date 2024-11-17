The celebrities were out in full force at Saturday night’s UFC 309 pay-per-view event, which featured Jon Jones defeating Stipe Miocic in the main event.

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Dana White and President-elect Donald Trump were all in attendance at the Madison Square Garden show.

In a video that was posted to social media, WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H is shown meeting Trump.

You can check out a video of the interaction below:

Triple H meets and shakes hands with Donald Trump at #UFC309 tonight. (🎥: @matthewconnell) pic.twitter.com/55ZEYZHKAw — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) November 17, 2024

