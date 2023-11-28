Despite the highly anticipated episode of Raw following the Survivor Series premium live event, which is expected to be the most-watched Raw episode of the year, WWE executive Triple H was notably absent.

According to PWinsider, Bruce Prichard took charge of the show in Triple H’s absence. The reason for his absence was attributed to “other WWE business,” and it was a planned absence.

Triple H will likely be at Friday’s SmackDown, which will feature the fallout from Survivor Series for the SmackDown brand and the Women’s WarGames match.