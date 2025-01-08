– The title changes continued at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil in the second hour, as Lexis King defeated Charlie Dempsey to capture the Heritage Cup.

– Also at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil, Stephanie Vaquer won her match, which makes her the new number one contender to the NXT Women’s North American Championship.

– Finally, in another noteworthy item coming out of the WWE NXT New Year’s Evil show on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, CA., WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan were among those in attendance. The two were shown and acknowledged by the commentary team during the broadcast on The CW Network on January 7.