– The title changes continued at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil in the second hour, as Lexis King defeated Charlie Dempsey to capture the Heritage Cup.
SUDDEN. DEATH. RULES.
Who will leave with the #WWENXT Heritage Cup? 🏆#WWENXT | #NewYearsEvil pic.twitter.com/2qJwTFHbJb
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 8, 2025
.@LexisKingWWE just took flight! ✈️#WWENXT | #NewYearsEvil pic.twitter.com/IeG4TV0cWU
— WWE (@WWE) January 8, 2025
THIS IS AWESOME!!! 👏👏👏#WWENXT | #NewYearsEvil pic.twitter.com/1UPjR0llZc
— WWE (@WWE) January 8, 2025
– Also at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil, Stephanie Vaquer won her match, which makes her the new number one contender to the NXT Women’s North American Championship.
WHAT. A. MATCH. @Steph_Vaquer is the new No. 1 Contender to the #WWENXT Women's North American Championship! #NewYearsEvil pic.twitter.com/FDlOyuM3mL
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 8, 2025
– Finally, in another noteworthy item coming out of the WWE NXT New Year’s Evil show on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, CA., WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan were among those in attendance. The two were shown and acknowledged by the commentary team during the broadcast on The CW Network on January 7.
Look who's in the house for #NewYearsEvil! 👀 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/m2n4g7jfAM
— WWE (@WWE) January 8, 2025