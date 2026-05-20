Danhausen’s early run in WWE is already turning into a major success story behind the scenes.

According to a new report, the recently signed WWE star received significant praise from both Triple H and WWE President Nick Khan during the company’s latest Town Hall meeting with employees and talent.

It was noted that Danhausen’s merchandise numbers have exploded since he officially began appearing on WWE television back in March. During the Town Hall presentation, clips of Danhausen were reportedly shown while executives highlighted just how quickly he has connected with the fanbase.

The report stated that WWE officials pointed out Danhausen has become the company’s No. 2 merchandise seller in only two-and-a-half months as a WWE performer. In addition, three of his current shirt designs are reportedly sitting inside the top five best-selling WWE shirts overall.

That’s a massive jump.

Company officials also reportedly praised Danhausen’s mainstream crossover visibility, including his appearances on ESPN and the attention he generated with the ongoing “curse” storyline involving the NBA’s New York Knicks.

The bizarre but wildly popular angle has continued gaining traction online in recent weeks. After initially “cursing” the Knicks before later reversing it, Danhausen then turned his attention toward the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Cavaliers went on to suffer a crushing overtime loss to the Knicks in dramatic fashion on Tuesday night.

New York erased a 22-point deficit in the fourth quarter before pulling off the comeback victory in overtime, with Jalen Brunson leading the charge in one of the biggest comeback wins of the NBA season.