Several rising WWE stars reportedly made a very strong impression backstage following the 2026 Royal Rumble event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to one source, WWE recently held an all-hands town hall meeting at company headquarters that was hosted by WWE President Nick Khan, Marc Shapiro, and Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

During the meeting, Oba Femi, Je’Evons, and Sol Ruca were specifically highlighted and praised by company executives.

The trio reportedly received significant positive feedback for their performances at the Royal Rumble, which marked the first-ever Rumble appearances for each of them.

That showing did not go unnoticed.

The CM Punk and Roman Reigns face-off was also discussed during the town hall, with those in charge pointing to how effective the moment was on RAW in helping build momentum toward their WrestleMania 42 showdown.

Overall, much of the meeting reportedly focused on the company’s current success and momentum, with WWE leadership emphasizing how well things are going across the board right now.

