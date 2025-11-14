WWE’s top creative executive was due for questioning this week in the company’s ongoing legal battle.

According to new filings, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque was scheduled to sit for a deposition on Tuesday at 11 a.m. as part of the active shareholder lawsuit challenging the company’s merger with UFC under the TKO umbrella.

While depositions are not made public by default, portions of the testimony may later surface in the form of transcript excerpts if they’re filed as exhibits in the case.

The lawsuit that was filed on behalf of a class of shareholders alleges that Vince McMahon and multiple former board members breached their fiduciary duties during the approval process for the Endeavor merger. Plaintiffs claim the outcome was effectively predetermined to keep McMahon in power despite the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

McMahon denied the claims last year in a formal filing. The remaining defendants, Levesque, WWE President Nick Khan, and former WWE executives George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, submitted an answer that has been sealed from public view.

As part of their investigation, plaintiffs have subpoenaed records from a phone carrier tied to a number believed to be associated with TKO COO Mark Shapiro, based on regulatory filings. Similar subpoenas were issued for numbers believed to be connected to McMahon, TKO CEO Ari Emanuel, Khan, Levesque, Stephanie McMahon, and others involved in the process.

Depositions and subpoenas have also gone out to plaintiffs themselves and to multiple advisory firms who counseled WWE and Endeavor during the lead-up to the merger.

The case continues to unfold in Delaware Chancery Court. McMahon is being represented by his own legal team, separate from the other defendants.

Former executives and board members including Stephanie McMahon, Frank Riddick, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios were slated to sit for depositions in October. McMahon, Khan, Shapiro, and Emanuel are all scheduled to be questioned before the end of the year.

Topics believed to be at the center of these depositions include how the merger was evaluated, what information the board relied upon during its review, and what role Vince McMahon played as the transaction moved forward.

(H/T: Wrestle Nomics)