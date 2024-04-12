– Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Nick Khan will be among those in attendance at Sports Business Journal’s ‘World Congress of Sports’ in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday, November 17, 20245 at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE. The WWE Chief Content Officer and WWE President will be speaking with Abe Madkour, Publisher & Executive Editor of Sports Business Journal about “Building Sports and Entertainment Empires.” For more information, visit WorldCongressOfSports.com.

– As seen on this week’s post-WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, The Final Testament group from WWE Friday Night SmackDown consisting of Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Paul Ellering and the Authors of Pain attacked new WWE NXT World Tag-Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer. On Thursday, Kross surfaced on social media to tease more from The Final Testament in WWE NXT going forward. “It’s true,” his post on X began. “The marauder champions of The Black & Gold Empire have returned.” Kross continued, “So, What do you think will happen? And what would you like to see unfold? Tell us your vision. WWE NXT ⏳ WWE. #TheFinalTestament. Black & Gold Never Dies.”

– Also new on X from the world of WWE is a post from the official X account of The Rock. In the post, the WWE legend shares new footage from WrestleMania XL Weekend in a video dubbed, “Top 5 Reasons NOT To F*** With The Final Boss.”