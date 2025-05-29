– According to one source, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque is “not a big fan of the Money In The Bank prop as a whole.”

– WWE SmackDown is expected to continue as a three-hour show for the foreseeable future. While there were initial plans to revert back to a two-hour format starting in June, USA Network has been pleased with the show’s performance in the ratings since adding the third hour.

– As noted, Stephanie Vaquer is expected to get called up to the WWE main roster as part of the Raw brand, while Jordynne Grace is rumored to join to the mix on the SmackDown side. In a small update, one source adds that Vaquer’s call-up from NXT to Raw is expected to happen next month after the NXT x AAA: Worlds Collide special event on June 7.

(H/T: WrestleVotes’ Backstage Pass)