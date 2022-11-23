WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has publicly welcomed cheerleader Gabi Butler to the company.

As noted, People revealed on Tuesday how the star of the “Cheer” docuseries on Netflix has signed a new WWE contract. Butler, a longtime gymnast, said she fell in love with WWE after attending SummerSlam in Nashville back in July, where she spent time with WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon. You can click here for our previous report on Butler signing with WWE, along with her quotes on the future and more.

In an update, Triple H took to Twitter to react to People’s article on Butler joining WWE. He welcomed her to the company and said the sky is the limit for the cheerleader.

“Sky’s the limit for @GabiButlerCheer… excited to welcome this incredible athlete to the @WWE Performance Center!,” he wrote.

Butler will begin training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL in the near future.

You can see Triple H’s full tweet below:

Sky’s the limit for @GabiButlerCheer… excited to welcome this incredible athlete to the @WWE Performance Center! https://t.co/ewkcXeuiFl — Triple H (@TripleH) November 22, 2022

