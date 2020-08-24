Triple H On His Relationship With Vince McMahon

During his interview with The Ringer, Triple H spoke on the unique nature of his relationship with his father-in-law, Vince McMahon. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s unique. If you ever read stories on it or watch movies on it, family business is different because you don’t walk away from it. You don’t hang up the phone or you don’t leave the office and go home and it’s done. It’s 24/7 of your life. It affects every component of your life. So it’s very unique and very difficult. And there’s a lot of factors. And how you react in business to each other because it’s family and you can treat your family differently than you would treat everyone else. There are so many components to it that’s it difficult. But at the same point in time, while it’s difficult, it’s wonderful. We all share the same passion for doing this. It’s the greatest form of entertainment and we’re so passionate about doing it and seeing it grow for the next generation, whether it be my kids or anybody else. You just want it to continue and to see everything it can be. And we’re all hell-bent on doing that.