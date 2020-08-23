Triple H On How Important Switching Brands Are For Talents: “You Have The Opportunity To Go To A New Territory and Reboot Yourself”

Triple H spoke about talent’s switching brands on last night’s NXT Takeover XXX post-media call. Here’s what he had to say.
I think everybody’s career is going to have ups and downs, there is going to be moments in time where you’re on top, in the middle, when you’re used a lot, when you’re not used quite as much, that is the long-term position that we’re in and you see that across the board. Wherever talent has the ability to have the most value, is where they should be. That’s the exciting thing about Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, having all that programming and then some, talk about the UK and everything we’re doing now and in the near future. You just create opportunities. You go to one place, it’s not everything everyone wants it to be, and you have the opportunity to go to a new territory, so to speak, within the same company, and reboot yourself. I think you’ll see that in the years to come, across the board. You’ll see talent move from Raw to SmackDown and have a rebirth. We saw that in the brands now. Apollo Crews is in a different role, he switches, and that’s a giant change for him. You’ll see it everywhere and it’s a great thing for talent, it’s all opportunity.
He continued…
Once you get that opportunity, how do things pan out creatively, there will always be ups and downs. The opportunity to do it in multiple places where everyone can succeed in someplace, across the board, and have long careers that are very meaningful without that burnout factor long-term.
(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)
- Renee Young Reportedly Gives Notice to Leave WWE
- WWE Transfers Worldwide Ownership Of Chris Jericho Trademarks To Chris Jericho
- Dominik Mysterio to Wear a Mask?, Possible Dominik Name Change, Seth Rollins on Choosing Dominik for SummerSlam
- WWE to Air Special ThunderDome Match Tomorrow
- Several Bret Hart Specials Removed from the WWE Network
- Chris Jericho Shames WWE For Firing Referee Mike Chioda: “35 Years The Dude Has Been At Your Company”
- Rey Mysterio’s Gear Designer Reveals First Look at Dominik Mysterio’s In-Ring Debut Attire
- Wrestlers and Fans Give Negative Feedback to How Shawn Michaels Quickly Recovered from Randy Orton’s RAW Attack
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive