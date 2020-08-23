Triple H On How Important Switching Brands Are For Talents: “You Have The Opportunity To Go To A New Territory and Reboot Yourself”

Triple H spoke about talent’s switching brands on last night’s NXT Takeover XXX post-media call. Here’s what he had to say.

I think everybody’s career is going to have ups and downs, there is going to be moments in time where you’re on top, in the middle, when you’re used a lot, when you’re not used quite as much, that is the long-term position that we’re in and you see that across the board. Wherever talent has the ability to have the most value, is where they should be. That’s the exciting thing about Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, having all that programming and then some, talk about the UK and everything we’re doing now and in the near future. You just create opportunities. You go to one place, it’s not everything everyone wants it to be, and you have the opportunity to go to a new territory, so to speak, within the same company, and reboot yourself. I think you’ll see that in the years to come, across the board. You’ll see talent move from Raw to SmackDown and have a rebirth. We saw that in the brands now. Apollo Crews is in a different role, he switches, and that’s a giant change for him. You’ll see it everywhere and it’s a great thing for talent, it’s all opportunity.