WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H does not believe WWE and AEW are in a “competitive war” against each other.

Triple H spoke to BT Sports’ Ariel Helwani today and was asked if he felt like WWE’s previous re-branding of NXT was punishment for losing the so-called Wednesday Night War to AEW.

“No,” he responded. “People put so much pressure on this… this ‘competitive war’… it never was that. First of all, they beat our developmental system, good for them. No, it was never that. There was never even pressure of ‘you have to beat that.’ It was just put on the best product you could.”

Triple H was also asked if he feels like AEW is competition to WWE.

“Everything is competition to us,” he said, repeating a longtime company talking point. “We pay attention to everything. You have to. Do we pay attention to AEW? Do I watch it on a week-to-week basis? No. Am I aware of what’s happening there? To a degree.”

